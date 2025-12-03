Delhi MCD Chandni Mahal by-election result LIVE: Mohd Imran of All India Forward Bloc wins This election is being closely watched as a barometer of public sentiment following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory in the February Assembly polls, where it dislodged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power.

The counting of votes for the crucial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-election is currently underway across 10 centres. Polling was held on November 30. The by-election in 12 wards became necessary after 11 councillors were elected to the Delhi Assembly and one to Parliament.

This election is being closely watched as a barometer of public sentiment following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sweeping victory in the February Assembly polls, where it dislodged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power. It also serves as a litmus test for Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership.

For the AAP and the Congress, the by-poll is an opportunity to stage a comeback and reaffirm their presence in Delhi's political landscape.

Out of the 250 members in the MCD House, the BJP has a tally of 116 seats, AAP stands at 99, the Indraprastha Vikas Party commands 15, while the Congress accounts for 8 seats.

The fate of 51 candidates, including 26 women, will be decided today.

Which are the 12 wards that witnessed polling

The seats where by-polls were held include Greater Kailash, Shalimar Bagh B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar A, Dakshin Puri, Mundka, Vinod Nagar and Dwarka B.

Out of these 12 wards, nine were held by the BJP and the remaining three by AAP.

Chandni Mahal is an important ward, which saw the highest voter turnout at 55.93 per cent.

- Mohd Imran of All India Forward Bloc wins by 4,692 votes

- Mohd Imran of All India Forward Bloc leading