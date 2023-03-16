Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Wazirpur, 1 fireman injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Wazirpur, 1 fireman injured

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Delhi's Wazirpur area on Wednesday night (March 15). According to reports, one fireman was injured while trying to douse the flames.

A senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that they received a call regarding a blaze in a factory in Wazirpur industrial area was received at 10.41 PM.

"A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at 6.35 a.m. on Thursday and the cooling process is currently underway," added the official.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)

