Delhi: Over 10 shanties gutted as massive fire breaks out in slums of Transport Nagar in Punjabi Bagh

According to reports, the incident occurred in Transport Nagar.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2023 9:59 IST
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in slums of Transport Nagar
Image Source : ANI Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in slums of Transport Nagar in Punjabi Bagh

Delhi fire: A massive fire broke out in the slums of the Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday night. According to reports, the incident occurred in Transport Nagar and fire tenders were immediately pressed into action. The local police said no casualty was reported in the incident. 

According to fire officials, they received the information at 1.27 am, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. They further said that the fire had engulfed 10 to 12 shanties in the area. It was doused at 4.55 am, the officials added. 

(With inputs from ANI)

