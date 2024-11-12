Delhi: 23-year-old man jumps to death from Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Delhi metro suicide: In another tragic incident of suicide, a 23-year-old man ended his life by jumping off an elevated platform at the Mayur Vihar-1 Metro Station on Monday, an official said. The incident was reported at around 11 am.

Man died during treatment at hospital

Metro officials quickly took the injured man to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment following the incident. However, the victim, identified as Mayur Vihar -1 resident G Abhishek Rao died during treatment, the official said. A team was rushed to the spot immediately after receiving a distress call at the control room, police said. "He was immediately taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in a PCR van,” the official said.

Rao's family has been informed about the incident. No suicide note was found at the scene, and the family is being questioned to understand the potential reasons behind his actions. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has confirmed the incident in an official statement.

Surge in suicide cases

Suicides have been continuously reported from the Delhi Metro, with incidents occurring almost every month. In September, a person died after jumping in front of the tracks at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station. Despite being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, he could not be saved. In October, a retired employee from the National Informatics Center (NIC) took his life at the Tagore Garden Metro Station.

(With PTI inputs)

