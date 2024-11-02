Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar ASI dies by suicide with service pistol in Patna barracks, investigation underway

Patna: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ajit Singh reportedly committed suicide with his service pistol in Patna on Sunday morning. The incident took place at the barracks of the traffic operations office in Gandhi Maidan police station area. Ajit Singh, a resident of Ara, was reportedly hit in the head by a rifle bullet and his body was reportedly recovered by his colleagues. Following the incident, Patna Central SP Sweety Sehrawat and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot to start investigations.

Body sent for postmortem

Patna-Central SP Sweety Sehrawat gave an update, saying they were informed about the incident between 4.00 am and 5 a.m. Ajit Singh's service pistol and bullet casing were recovered from the spot and his family was informed and arrived at the location. His body has been sent for an autopsy.

Family members to be questioned

A preliminary investigation indicated suicide; however, police will consider additional information provided by family members. When questioned about any possible leave-related issues, SP Sehrawat said no complaints of this nature had been reported but assured they would investigate if raised. Statements from fellow officers present at the time have been recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

