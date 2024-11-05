Man shoots wife, three children dead in UP's Varanasi, dies by suicide later

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Victim woman with son

In a shocking incident, a man shot four members of his own family dead, including his wife, two sons and a daughter. According to the police, Rajendra Gupta shot dead his wife Neetu (45), sons Navnendra (25) and Subendra (15) and daughter Gaurangi (16) late on Monday night in the Bhaidaini area of ​​Bhelupur police station, Varanasi.

According to the police, Gupta fled from the scene after committing the crime. The tenants living in Gupta's house informed the police about the incident on Tuesday afternoon, after which the officers reached the spot and investigated the matter.

While the police were investigating the incident, Rajendra Gupta's body was found later. It is suspected that the man killed his children and wife and then committed suicide. He allegedly shot himself dead in the Rohaniya area where his construction site was going on.

Tenants have no clue about firing

As per the information received, an astrologer told Rajendra Gupta that his wife was creating obstacles in his work. Because of this, Rajendra used to discuss a second marriage with his wife.

Rajendra Gupta's mother was present at the spot at the time of the incident. Rajendra Gupta has kept 15 to 20 tenants in his house but none of them got a clue when the shot was fired. People living nearby informed the police about the incident later.

Accused murdered father, brother, his wife

Rajendra has been facing a murder case since 1997 and was out on bail. He killed his younger brother and his wife in the same house 22 years ago and has served a jail term for that.

A few days later, his father Laxmi Narayan Gupta and two guards living with him were also murdered at some distance from the house. However, it was not known who did it. In this case, the suspicion was on Rajendra only. At present, the investigation is still going on in this entire case.

What did police say?

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Bandsawal said that Bhelupur police station received information that a woman and her three children had been murdered, after which the police reached the spot and questioned Rajendra's mother. According to Bandsawal, Rajendra's mother said that due to family discord, there used to be a daily fight between Rajendra and his wife. The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that prima facie it appears that Rajendra had killed all four and also committed suicide after the incident. He said that the incident seems to have taken place late on Monday night and pistol shells have been recovered from the spot. Bandsawal said that the police are also investigating other aspects of the incident.

(With PTI Inputs)