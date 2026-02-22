Delhi govt renames 9 Metro stations to reflect local identity | See full list

New Delhi:

In a move aimed at strengthening local identity and cultural representation, the Delhi government has renamed nine Metro stations across the national capital. The decision was taken by the State Names Authority headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The Authority examined proposals to rename 21 Metro stations. Of these, the names of 12 stations were retained as originally proposed, seven were modified, and two stations were completely renamed.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the changes were made keeping in mind public sentiment and the local identity of the areas served by the stations. "Metro stations are not just transit points; they also reflect the cultural and social identity of their surroundings. Each name was finalised after careful deliberation," she said.

Modified Metro station names

The following station names have been modified to better reflect their local context:

Uttari Pitampura–Prashant Vihar (earlier Prashant Vihar)

Jagatpur–Wazirabad (earlier Jagatpur)

Nanak Pyau–Derawal Nagar (earlier Derawal Nagar)

Khanpur–Vayusainabad (earlier Khanpur)

Nanaksar–Sonia Vihar (earlier Sonia Vihar)

Shri Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar (earlier Mayur Vihar Pocket 1)

Mangolpur Kalan–West Enclave (earlier West Enclave)

Renamed Metro stations

Two stations have been renamed entirely in line with their local identities:

North Pitampura → Haiderpur Village

Pitampura → Madhuban Chowk

Names retained as proposed

The names retained as per the detailed project reports include: Majlis Park, Bhalaswa, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Deepali Chowk, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Soorghat, Jharoda Majra, Burari, Pushpanjali and Maujpur–Babarpur.

What factors considered for name change?

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that several key factors were taken into consideration when renaming the stations, including the local identity of the area, its historical, social, and cultural significance, and recommendations received from local representatives and citizens.

She said that the names have been chosen in a way that avoids confusion for passengers and ensures clear geographical identification of the area. "Where necessary, combined names have been approved, combining the names of nearby major areas to make it easier for people to navigate," she added.

More changes in the future

She also said similar proposals may be examined in the future if found reasonable.

The renaming exercise is part of the Delhi government’s effort to ensure that Delhi Metro stations better represent the heritage and identity of the neighbourhoods they serve.

Also Read: Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta presents report card as BJP Government completes one year

Also Read: Delhi to get luxury Yamuna cruise service from today: Check features, food and entertainment