Delhi to get 40-seater luxury Yamuna cruise service from today: Check features, food and entertainment

New Delhi:

Delhi is all set to introduce a 40-seater luxury cruise on the Yamuna River from today, marking a new chapter in the city’s tourism plans. The initiative is part of the Delhi government’s riverfront development and recreation project.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the cruise vessel is almost ready and will soon be transported from Mumbai to the national capital. Once it reaches Delhi, final technical work will be completed before the official launch. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to inaugurate the service.

When and where will it operate?

The cruise will run on the Yamuna River and offer one-hour round trips. The project is being developed upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage, along a 6–7 km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur in northeast Delhi. The starting point of the cruise will be near the Wazirabad area, with a jetty already prepared at Sonia Vihar. The river corridor is being developed with support from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

What to expect onboard?

The cruise will have seating for 40 passengers at a time and promises an international-style luxury experience.

According to the tourism minister, passengers can expect:

Comfortable seating

Music and live entertainment

Food and beverage services

Scenic views of the Yamuna river

The aim is to give Delhi residents an experience similar to popular tourist destinations like Goa without leaving the city.

More than just a Cruise

The project is not limited to a single boat service. The government plans to develop a full leisure and recreation zone along the river.

Future plans include:

Water sports activities

Recreational facilities

A well-developed cruise terminal with ticket counters and waiting areas

Officials said ticket prices will be announced after final approvals.