Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta presents report card as BJP Government completes one year

New Delhi:

The BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has completed its first year in office. CM Gupta was sworn in on February 20, 2025 after voters chose BJP over the Aam Aadmi Party, ending the latter’s long tenure and giving BJP control of the national capital after 27 years.

Here’s a detailed look at the promises BJP made, what has been achieved, and what still remains in progress.

Election promises of BJP’s 2025 manifesto

BJP’s “Developed Delhi Manifesto 2025” focused on women, students, healthcare, infrastructure, pollution control, Yamuna cleaning, and welfare schemes.

Key Promises Included:

Women’s Welfare:

Rs 2,500 monthly to women from poor families under Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

Rs 21,000 grant and 6 nutrition kits for pregnant women

LPG cylinders at ₹500 and one free cylinder on festivals

Healthcare:

Implement Ayushman Bharat (Rs 5–10 lakh coverage)

Special health cover for senior citizens

Establish Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (clinics)

Education:

Free education up to post-graduation for deserving students in government institutions

Rs 15,000 one-time aid for competitive exam preparation

Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme – Rs 1,000/month for SC students

Infrastructure and Environment:

Yamuna cleaning and riverbank development

Removal of Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa landfill sites via bio-mining

Delhi Clean Air Mission – aim to halve AQI by 2030

Pavement of 500 km unpaved roads

Promote EV/hybrid vehicles; target 50% vehicle transition

Road sweeping/water sprinkling machines

Welfare and Subsidies:

Atal Canteens – Rs 5 meals

Senior citizen pension increase from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500

Welfare boards and life cover for auto/taxi drivers

Free electricity (200–300 units)

Clean water through Jal Jeevan Mission

Housing for 3.5 lakh poor families

EV charging points, new parks/green belts, and waste-to-energy plants

Achievements after one year

Healthcare and Nutrition:

Ayushman Bharat implemented with Rs 5 lakh coverage plus top-up; over 7 lakh cards issued

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational

Affordable Food & Subsidies:

Atal Canteens launched, providing nutritious meals at Rs 5

Infrastructure & Transport:

400–600 km roads under repair; Rs 800 crore allocated

Over 500 electric buses operational

Budget allocated over Rs 1 lakh crore for women’s welfare, health, and park redevelopment

Real-time waste management apps and coordination with MCD

Urban Development and Governance:

6-storey multi-level parking in Nehru Place and automatic parking systems in Punjabi Bagh and Greater Kailash

Bhu Aadhaar project initiated to assign unique 14-digit numbers to every land parcel

Rs 85 crore approved for 146 SC/ST colony development projects

Educational aid for construction workers’ children (500–10,000 Rs /month depending on level)

Free LPG cylinder scheme launched for 17.5 lakh ration card holders; DBT transfers of Rs 853 for festivals

Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana to provide up to Rs 1 lakh per daughter; scheme starts 1 April 2026

Water and Utilities:

Rs 2,100 crore water projects initiated to improve supply, sewage treatment, and pipeline networks

Amnesty scheme for commercial water users extended; Rs 74,293 crore penalty waived

Promises yet to be fully implemented