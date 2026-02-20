Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta presents report card as BJP Government completes one year

The BJP government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has completed its first year in office. CM Gupta was sworn in on February 20, 2025 after voters chose BJP over the Aam Aadmi Party, ending the latter’s long tenure and giving BJP control of the national capital after 27 years.
Here’s a detailed look at the promises BJP made, what has been achieved, and what still remains in progress.
Election promises of BJP’s 2025 manifesto
BJP’s “Developed Delhi Manifesto 2025” focused on women, students, healthcare, infrastructure, pollution control, Yamuna cleaning, and welfare schemes.
Key Promises Included:
Women’s Welfare:
- Rs 2,500 monthly to women from poor families under Mahila Samriddhi Yojana
- Rs 21,000 grant and 6 nutrition kits for pregnant women
- LPG cylinders at ₹500 and one free cylinder on festivals
Healthcare:
- Implement Ayushman Bharat (Rs 5–10 lakh coverage)
- Special health cover for senior citizens
- Establish Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (clinics)
Education:
- Free education up to post-graduation for deserving students in government institutions
- Rs 15,000 one-time aid for competitive exam preparation
- Bhimrao Ambedkar Stipend Scheme – Rs 1,000/month for SC students
Infrastructure and Environment:
- Yamuna cleaning and riverbank development
- Removal of Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa landfill sites via bio-mining
- Delhi Clean Air Mission – aim to halve AQI by 2030
- Pavement of 500 km unpaved roads
- Promote EV/hybrid vehicles; target 50% vehicle transition
- Road sweeping/water sprinkling machines
Welfare and Subsidies:
- Atal Canteens – Rs 5 meals
- Senior citizen pension increase from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500
- Welfare boards and life cover for auto/taxi drivers
- Free electricity (200–300 units)
- Clean water through Jal Jeevan Mission
- Housing for 3.5 lakh poor families
- EV charging points, new parks/green belts, and waste-to-energy plants
Achievements after one year
Healthcare and Nutrition:
- Ayushman Bharat implemented with Rs 5 lakh coverage plus top-up; over 7 lakh cards issued
- Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational
Affordable Food & Subsidies:
- Atal Canteens launched, providing nutritious meals at Rs 5
Infrastructure & Transport:
- 400–600 km roads under repair; Rs 800 crore allocated
- Over 500 electric buses operational
- Budget allocated over Rs 1 lakh crore for women’s welfare, health, and park redevelopment
- Real-time waste management apps and coordination with MCD
Urban Development and Governance:
- 6-storey multi-level parking in Nehru Place and automatic parking systems in Punjabi Bagh and Greater Kailash
- Bhu Aadhaar project initiated to assign unique 14-digit numbers to every land parcel
- Rs 85 crore approved for 146 SC/ST colony development projects
- Educational aid for construction workers’ children (500–10,000 Rs /month depending on level)
- Free LPG cylinder scheme launched for 17.5 lakh ration card holders; DBT transfers of Rs 853 for festivals
- Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana to provide up to Rs 1 lakh per daughter; scheme starts 1 April 2026
Water and Utilities:
- Rs 2,100 crore water projects initiated to improve supply, sewage treatment, and pipeline networks
- Amnesty scheme for commercial water users extended; Rs 74,293 crore penalty waived
Promises yet to be fully implemented
- Mahila Samriddhi Yojana – Rs 2,500/month for women pending; eligibility database under preparation
- LPG Cylinder Subsidy – Rs 500 cylinder and free festive cylinder rollout incomplete
- Yamuna Cleaning – ongoing; river cruise started
- Landfill Removal – Ghazipur, Okhla, Bhalswa sites still under bio-mining; end-2026 target
- Air Quality Improvement – despite policies, Delhi continues to face severe pollution in winter
- Free Education – full rollout from KG to post-graduation still pending
- Senior Citizen Pension – increased but not yet covering all eligible citizens
- EV Promotion – charging station installation underway, 50% target yet to be met