Delhi's interstate bus service is back from next week: Check routes, fares and other details The DTC's interstate bus service came to a halt in 2010 following the transition of its fleet to CNG and the limited availability of the fuel in other states.

The Delhi government is likely to restart its interstate bus service on September 25, officials said. The interstate bus service is set to resume nearly 15 years after it was suspended during the transition of DTC buses to CNG. Earlier this year, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) approved a proposal to introduce 100 electric interstate buses across 17 routes.

According to officials, the buses are likely to be flagged off on September 25 and will be travelling to Baraut. In the first phase, the government is launching the services to a nearby location to test waters. There are likely to be three buses that will ply.

Delhi govt to roll out electric buses

An official said that the initial plan to deploy electric buses on all routes has been revised for the next phase of the rollout. "It is not feasible to ply electric buses to far-off locations because of the lack of charging infrastructure. So, it has been decided that we will take buses on a wet lease model, wherein a concessionaire will come on board and operate the buses for us. These will be BS-VI compliant buses," the official added.

He further said that DTC is currently preparing the tender, after which the project will move forward. The revenue-sharing model with the concessionaire will be finalised once the agreement is signed.

Check routes, fares and other details

The DTC has identified 17 destinations for the revival of its interstate bus service, including Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Panipat in Haryana; Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh; and Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Jammu.

The new long-route buses will be 12 metres in length, air-conditioned, and equipped with luggage space, an official said. Fares will be finalised after the concessionaire is on board, but the official added that they are expected to be economical and lower than most buses currently operating on these routes. "The fares will be economical and lower than those of most buses currently operating on these routes," he added.

The DTC's interstate service was suspended in 2010 due to the transition of its fleet to CNG and the lack of adequate CNG availability in neighbouring states. Prior to that, DTC buses were a preferred choice for interstate travel due to their reliability and affordable fares.

(With PTI inputs)

