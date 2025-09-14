Delhi gears up for development gifts to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday | Details Spanning healthcare, sanitation, education, transport, and renewable energy, the rollout of 75 projects during the two-week-long Sewa Pakhwada is set to reshape Delhi’s development landscape.

New Delhi:

Delhi is all set to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday with a wave of developmental projects under the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ initiative. Starting September 17 (Wednesday), the capital will witness 15 days of inaugurations, foundation stone-laying ceremonies, and new public services being launched across the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate as many as 15 key projects at an event in Thyagraj Stadium, paving the way for healthcare, education, infrastructure, and cleanliness drives to take centre stage.

A 'gift a day' for Delhiites​

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, after reviewing preparations with ministers, BJP MPs, MLAs, and state party president Virendra Sachdeva, announced that citizens can expect a “new gift every day” as part of the celebrations. She emphasised that these developments will add “new momentum” to Delhi’s growth and help fulfil the vision of a Viksit Delhi.

Health and wellness first

Healthcare will dominate the projects set to be unveiled-

101 Arogya Mandirs and 150 dialysis centres

New hospital blocks across Delhi

Launch of an organ transplant and awareness portal

Officials said this marks one of the largest expansions in Delhi’s healthcare facilities in recent years.

Building better infrastructure

Connectivity and convenience will also receive a major boost.

Some key projects include-

Foundation-laying of a foot overbridge near the Rajputana Rifles base in Delhi Cantonment, ending reliance on an unhygienic underpass

Three automated multilevel parking systems, including shuttle-type at M-Block Market, Greater Kailash-I, and puzzle-type models at Bharat Darshan Park and Punjabi Bagh cremation ground

Launch of an inter-state bus service and 100 new buses as part of route rationalisation efforts

Sustainability and sanitation push

Delhi’s ambitious plans also extend to green energy and cleanliness-

A 200 TPD biogas plant at Nangli Sakrawati

A 100 TPD municipal solid waste-to-compressed biogas plant at Ghogha Dairy

Wastewater management projects such as Okhla STP (564 MLD), Keshopur STPs Ph-II and III, and Kondli WWTP upgrades under the Yamuna Action Plan-III

Cleanliness drives under the Ring Road/Yamuna Swachhata Abhiyan

Education and public services

Education will receive a fresh push with-

Inauguration of CM Shri Schools

A new MC Primary School at Prem Nagar

Expansion of BR Ambedkar University’s Karampura Centre

Public safety and utilities will see improvements with a new fire station in Narela and the foundation-laying of a Rs 65 crore grid station near Mandoli Jail, benefiting around 38,000 residents.

A roadmap for Viksit Delhi

From healthcare and sanitation to education, transport, and renewable energy, these 75 projects, schemes, and programmes will roll out through the two-week-long Sewa Pakhwada. Leaders highlighted that these initiatives are not just part of birthday celebrations but also a roadmap for Delhi’s long-term growth and transformation.