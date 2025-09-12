Delhi govt considers lowering legal age for drinking beer from 25 to 21, here's why The Committee headed by Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma is currently taking feedback from various groups of stakeholders. In all the neighbouring NCR cities, including Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, the legal drinking age is 21 years.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government is examining a proposal to lower the legal drinking age for beer from 25 to 21 years as part of its new excise policy. A high-level committee headed by Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma is holding discussions with various stakeholders, although no final decision has been taken yet, news agency PTI reported citing official sources. Officials said the proposal seeks to align Delhi with neighbouring NCR cities such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, where the legal drinking age is already 21 years. This disparity often pushes younger consumers to buy liquor from outside Delhi, leading to significant revenue leakage. "It has been suggested that under the new excise policy, the legal age for consumption of beer could be lowered from 25 years to 21 years to plug the loss of revenue," an official said.

Boosting excise revenue

According to estimates, Delhi currently earns around Rs 8,000 crore annually from excise duty but leakage results in a loss of Rs 4,000-5,000 crore. Officials believe the figure can rise to nearly Rs 12,000 crore if gaps are addressed. A senior government official said the objective is to "boost excise revenue while ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to the people at large."

Liquor vends and new retail models

The policy is likely to include stricter norms to ensure shops are not located near residential areas, religious places or educational institutions. Officials indicated the government may encourage liquor vends inside malls and supermarkets to make them more accessible in controlled spaces. At present, only 14 such outlets exist in malls across Delhi. High rentals have deterred investment but the new policy could address this.

Stakeholders have also suggested allowing liquor sales at fuel stations and shopping complexes. The government is weighing a hybrid model under which both government agencies and private players could operate liquor shops. At present, more than 700 liquor outlets are managed by four government corporations.

Tackling brand-pushing practices

The committee is also reviewing concerns related to brand-pushing and the registration of cheaper liquor brands under multiple names. This practice enables the same product to be sold repeatedly under different labels, leading to manipulation of sales data. "Nothing has been decided so far, and discussion over the new policy and its various aspects are being looked into at the meetings with stakeholders, including liquor manufacturers and retailers among others," sources said.

Policy expected in 3-4 months

The committee is expected to finalise the new excise policy within the next three to four months after completing stakeholder consultations. The government hopes that the reforms will not only boost revenue but also modernise the liquor retail sector and prevent malpractices.

(With inputs from PTI)

