Delhi govt issues traffic restrictions to be imposed during G-20 meeting | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Traffic police personnel regulate movement of the traffic near Pragati Maidan during full dress carcade rehearsals for the upcoming G20 Summit.

Delhi government has issued a gazette notification regarding the restrictions that will be imposed during the G20 meeting. The restrictions will be in place from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of September 7 and 8, 2023 to 23:59 hours on September 10, 2023.

The following roads will be closed to all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses:

Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk)

Bhairon Road

Purana Quila Road

Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel

The notification also states that the Delhi Traffic Police will be deputing additional personnel to manage the traffic and ensure smooth movement of vehicles. The police will also be deploying drones to monitor the restricted areas.

G20 summit

The G20 meeting is a major international event that will be attended by leaders from the world's largest economies. The meeting is expected to be held at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The restrictions are being imposed to ensure the safety and security of the delegates and to avoid any traffic congestion in the area. The Delhi government has requested the cooperation of the citizens in complying with the restrictions.

Traffic snarls on Delhi roads

Commuters in central Delhi faced a harrowing time on Tuesday as they were stuck in long traffic jams due to a carcade rehearsal by the city police for the G20 Summit. The worst-affected areas were the Outer Ring Road near Indraprastha Park, C-Hexagon, and Sardar Patel Marg, where vehicles were stuck for several kilometers.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for the traffic congestion, saying that it was causing "inconvenience to the common people of Delhi".

The traffic police had earlier warned commuters that traffic would be affected in several parts of New Delhi till 2 pm and advised them to plan their journey accordingly.

