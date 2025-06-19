Delhi gears up for first-ever artificial rain to tackle air pollution, IMD clears cloud seeding pilot project The pilot project will be executed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, which will oversee the scientific, technical, and operational aspects of the effort.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given its approval for Delhi's pilot project on cloud seeding, which is aimed at reducing air pollution and all necessary preparations for the project have been completed, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

He said that the cloud-seeding flights will be launched as soon as favorable weather conditions, especially the presence of moisture-rich clouds, are detected. "All major permissions have been secured. Only minor operational formalities -- such as final flight clearance -- are pending. All preparations are complete. Now we are just waiting for the right clouds to appear. The moment the weather cooperates, Delhi will witness its first artificial rain," Sirsa said.

The minister said that the pilot project reflects the government's commitment to clean air. "When we say 'Right to Clean Air', we mean it. From anti-smog guns and sprinklers to strict dust mitigation at construction sites, we are pushing every boundary -- and now even the skies -- for our people," he said.

IIT Kanpur to lead cloud seeding pilot project

The project, titled 'Technology Demonstration and Evaluation of Cloud Seeding as an Alternative for Delhi NCR Pollution Mitigation,' will be led by IIT Kanpur, which will manage the scientific, technical, and operational aspects of the initiative.

As part of the project, five aircraft-based sorties are planned over low-security zones in northwest and outer Delhi. Each sortie will last approximately 90 minutes and cover an area of about 100 square kilometres. During these missions, a specially developed cloud-seeding mixture will be dispersed using flare-based systems mounted on modified Cessna aircraft.

The formulation, developed by IIT Kanpur, consists of nanoparticles of silver iodide, iodised salt, and rock salt.

IMD to provide real-time meteorological data

The IMD will support the project by providing real-time meteorological data such as cloud type, altitude, wind direction, and dew point to aid in precise flight planning. The cloud seeding will specifically target Nimbostratus clouds located between 500 and 6,000 metres above ground level, with a minimum moisture level of 50 per cent.

To evaluate the impact of the seeding, Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations will monitor real-time fluctuations in PM2.5 and PM10 levels within and around the designated seeding zones.

While IIT Kanpur has previously conducted seven successful cloud seeding operations in drought-affected regions, this initiative marks the first time the technique is being explored as a potential solution for improving urban air quality.

"This project is not just about inducing rain. It is about gathering scientific evidence on whether artificial precipitation can help lower harmful particulate matter in polluted city air," Sirsa said.

The Rs 3.21 crore pilot project is being funded by the Delhi government's Department of Environment, according to the official statement.

(With PTI inputs)

