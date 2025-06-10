Delhi fire: Father, two children dead after jumping from building on fire in Dwarka's Sector-13 Fire in Dwarka: The blaze erupted on the seventh floor of a building in Shabd Apartments, located in Sector 13. Eight fire engines are at the spot to douse the flames. Several people are trapped in the residential building while firefighting operations are underway.

New Delhi:

In a tragic incident, a man and his two children were killed as they tried to jump from the seventh floor of a building after a massive fire broke out in Dwarka Sector-13 in Delhi.

The blaze erupted at the Shabd Apartments, following which eight fire engines were rushed to the spot. Several people were trapped in the residential building while blaze covered an entire floor.

Two children lost their lives after jumping from the building to escape the flames, while two to three people may still be trapped inside.

Chaos and panic after the fire broke out

The incident created panic among residents, leading to the immediate evacuation of the entire apartment complex.

Despite the evacuation, there are concerns that some individuals may still be stuck inside. So far, two fatalities have been reported. Police teams have also arrived at the scene.

Flames spreading rapidly

Residents are worried about their belongings as the fire continues to spread quickly to other floors. People living in nearby buildings are also fearful that the flames might reach their homes.