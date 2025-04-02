Delhi fire: 11 cars gutted as massive blaze sweeps through garage in Dwarka Sector 24 The fire was reported around 2:58 am from a garage located in Dhul Siras within the Dwarka area, a Delhi Fire Services official confirmed. In response to the emergency, a total of nine fire tenders were dispatched to the site to contain the flames.

In a tragic incident, as many as eleven cars were gutted in a fire in Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday morning. As per an official, the incident occurred in the Sector 24 and that no one was reported injured in the blaze. A call regarding the fire was received at 2.58 am in a garage in Dhul Siras in Dwarka area, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

“A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched to control the fire and the fire fighting operation went on till 4.05 am,” he said. Eleven cars were gutted in the fire along with some spare parts, the official added.

Massive fire in Gurugram's warehouse

In a similar incident, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Saraswati Enclave in Gurugram which prompted the deployment of 22 fire engines to douse the flames. The fire broke out around 11:30 pm on Tuesday and the flames were not completely extinguished till Wednesday morning, Jai Narayan, a fire officer from the Sector-37 fire station, said.

"The fire department received information about the blaze at 11.39 pm on Tuesday. Fire engines were called from Gurugram, Nuh and Jhajjar to douse the flames. Work is still going on to extinguish the fire. There is no news of any casualties so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Narayan added.

(With PTI inputs)

