Massive fire breaks out in Greater Noida, engulfing three factories, 30 fire tenders on spot | VIDEO

Smoke emerges from a factory unit in Greater Noida. Image Source : X
Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

A massive fire broke out in a cooler manufacturing unit in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 police station area engulfing three factories. 30 fire engines were engaged in bringing the fierce blaze under control. Videos of the incident showed thick black-gray smoke billowing out of the spot. 

The fire broke out around 1:30 pm in the factory and plumes of smoke emerging out could be also seen from a distance. So far, no casualty has been reported and nobody is trapped inside, Anil Kumar Pandey, in charge at Ecotech Police station, said.

Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the massive blaze.

(More details awaited)

