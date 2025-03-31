Massive fire breaks out in Greater Noida, engulfing three factories, 30 fire tenders on spot | VIDEO The fire broke out around 1:30 pm in the factory and plumes of smoke emerging out could be also seen from a distance. So far, no casualty has been reported and nobody is trapped inside.

A massive fire broke out in a cooler manufacturing unit in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 police station area engulfing three factories. 30 fire engines were engaged in bringing the fierce blaze under control. Videos of the incident showed thick black-gray smoke billowing out of the spot.

The fire broke out around 1:30 pm in the factory and plumes of smoke emerging out could be also seen from a distance. So far, no casualty has been reported and nobody is trapped inside, Anil Kumar Pandey, in charge at Ecotech Police station, said.

Prima facie, a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the massive blaze.

(More details awaited)