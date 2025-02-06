Delhi Assembly Elections: Axis My India and CNX exit polls predict massive win for BJP, decimation for AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: With the Delhi Assembly elections concluded, exit polls have projected a largely favourable picture for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), predicting its victory in the national capital. A majority of poll agencies have forecast a clear lead for the BJP-led NDA, while two agencies have given an edge to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Meanwhile, the Congress is projected to put up another dismal performance, similar to previous elections.

Buoyed by the projections, the BJP has expressed confidence in surpassing even the most optimistic seat tallies predicted by the pollsters. On the other hand, AAP has outrightly dismissed the exit polls, claiming they do not reflect ground realities. The party insists that the final results will tell a different story when votes are officially counted.

On Thursday, Axis My India and CNX predicted a massive victory for the BJP and a huge setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. According to the Axis My India exit poll survey, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal remains the top choice for the Chief Minister's post in Delhi. The survey places him well ahead of his competitors, with BJP's Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari following as the second and third preferred candidates for the top role.

Let's have a look at projections by Axis My India

Party Seats Vote per cent AAP 15-25 42% BJP+ 45-55 48% Congress 0-1 07% Others 0-1 03%

Let's have a look at projections by CNX

On the other hand, CNX has also predicted a massive majority for the BJP in its exit poll for the Delhi Assembly elections. According to the exit poll, the BJP is expected to win between 49 to 61 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party between 10 to 19 seats, and Congress is likely to secure 0 to 1 seats.

Party Seats Vote per cent AAP 10-19 41.52% BJP+ 49-61 49.05% Congress 0-1 5.37% Others 0-1 4.06%​

Whom would you like to be the next Delhi Chief Minister?

According to the Axis My India Exit Poll, Arvind Kejriwal is the frontrunner for the Chief Minister's position in Delhi, with 33% of respondents backing him. Close behind him are BJP's Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari, both emerging as strong contenders for the role.

Options Per cent Arvind Kejriwal 33% Parvesh Verma 13% Manoj Tiwari 12% Any candidate from BJP 12% Dr Harsh Vardhan 09% Any candidate from AAP 05% Devender Yadav 04% Atish 03% Any candidate from Congress 03% Others/Don't Know 03% Virendra Sachdeva 02% Manish Sisodia 01%

What are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are quick surveys conducted immediately after people vote, in an attempt to gauge the sentiments of voters following the exercise of their right to vote. Unlike regular opinion polls done before elections, exit polls ask voters who they actually voted for, making them more accurate. They typically start being released right after voting ends on final election day and are conducted by interviewing voters as they leave polling stations. In India, exit polls were almost developed indigenously by the pioneering Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) in Delhi during the 1960s.

ALSO READ: Delhi exit polls predict BJP's win after 27 long years in big jolt to Arvind Kejriwal