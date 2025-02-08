BJP has to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi: Kejriwal's old video crops up as results show huge upset

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP national convener was defeated by BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency.

As all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) big guns trailed in the tightly contested Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 with senior party leaders including Manish Sisodia conceding defeat, BJP looked forward to a thumping comeback in the national capital after 27 years. In the meantime, an old video of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral, in which he claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have to take another birth to defeat the AAP in Delhi.

Amid the pall of gloom that descended on AAP, the video in which Kejriwal says "Narendra Modi ji you cannot defeat us in this life" is creating a buzz among netizens. Even as the counting began and trends showed AAP trailing, memes had flooded the internet critcising Kejriwal-led AAP’s big claims and promises.

The saffron fold celebrated with great fervour in party offices across country with supporters cheering, playing music, dancing and even shedding tears of joy.

Here’s a glimpse of Kejriwal’s old video:

Addressing a party workers' meeting in 2023 in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had said, "Their intention is to topple the AAP government, and Narendra Modi ji wants to form a government in Delhi this way; they know they can't defeat us through elections. I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you cannot defeat us in this life, and you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi."

In the video, the AAP national coonvener can be heard saying, "Since AAP is growing fast, so it is natural that big conspiracies are being made against AAP. BJP and PM Modi released that they can't win against AAP in Delhi...so they made a conspiracy ' Liquor policy scam'. Actual Liquor scam is happening in Gujarat so many people have died here...our leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyender Jain and Vijay Nair were arrested in fake liquor policy scam and now they're going to arrest me, their intention is to topple AAP govt and PM Modi wants to form govt in Delhi, they know they can't defeat us through elections. I want to tell them that even if they put me in jail, AAP will win from jail."