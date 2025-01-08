Delhi Election 2025: Congress launches 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', promises Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INCINDIA Congress leader Ashok Gehlot along with other party leaders, launches 'Jivan Raksha Yojana' in Delhi.

Delhi Election 2025: The Congress launched the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojna' scheme on Wednesday. The party promises to give Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover if voted to power in Delhi in the upcoming assembly elections.

This is the second guarantee for the people of Delhi by the Congress. Earlier, on January 6, Congress had launched a scheme named 'Pyaari Didi Yojana'. Under that scheme, it was announced to give Rs 2500 every month to the women of Delhi. The party has said that if it comes to power, both the schemes will be implemented prominently.

Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all

During the launch, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Delhi Congress has decided to include the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' in its manifesto for the upcoming elections. Under this scheme, health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh will be provided. A similar initiative was launched in Rajasthan, offering free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh for all residents, with no mandatory conditions or restrictions, ensuring inclusivity."

He further said that the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' will work just like the Chiranjeevi Yojana of Rajasthan. "We had made the 'Right to Health' Act in Rajasthan. In which rights were given to the public and this Act was implemented in all the hospitals. This was a revolutionary scheme in Rajasthan. I am happy that I was called here to launch the Jeevan Raksha Yojana. Jeevan Raksha Yojana will be a game changer scheme for Delhi and we have to spread its information to the public," Gehlot added.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The Election Commission of India on January 7 announced the dates for upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi. With the announcement of dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has also come into force in the national capital. The Assembly polls in Delhi are slated to be held in a single phase on February 5, while the result will be declared on February 8.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the date of issue of Gazette notification for Delhi is January 10, the last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations will be January 18 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 20. The entire election process will be completed by February 10, the CEC added.

What happened in 2020?

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account. As per the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at 62.82 per cent, a decline of 4.65 per cent from the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi.

The AAP received 49,74,592 votes, or 53.57 per cent of the total valid votes polled, while BJP received 35,75,529 votes or 38.51 per cent of the total valid votes polled.

