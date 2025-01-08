Delhi election 2025: BJP to hold CEC meet on January 10 to finalise remaining candidates' name

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE) PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda

Delhi election 2025: The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to meet on January 10 to finalise the remaining candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. As per the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh among other members will be present at the CEC meeting.

The stage is all set for a high-octane election battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the Congress, the third biggest party in Delhi, striving for a revival of its electoral ground.

The BJP is making all-out attempts to come back to power in Delhi after over two decades focussing on its slogan "Parivartan" (change) and a targeted campaign against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP over scam allegations, including liquor policy case.

BJP first list

The BJP has so far released names of 29 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections setting the stage for multi-cornered contests on several seats in the capital. Kailash Gahlot who had recently quit the AAP, alleging 'political ambitions' have overtaken the party's commitment towards people has been fielded from Bijwasan.

In other big contests, the BJP has fielded Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress Sandeep Dikshit in New Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri against CM Atishi and Congress' Alka Lamba in Kalkaji, Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Rajkumar Chauhan from Mangolpuri, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhinagar, Dushyant Kumar Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Raaj Kumar Anand from Patel Nagar, Ashish Sood in Janakpuri, and Tarwinder Singh Marwaha against Manish Sisodia in Jangpura.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The Election Commission of India on January 7 announced the dates for upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi. With the announcement of dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has also come into force in the national capital. The Assembly polls in Delhi are slated to be held in a single phase on February 5, while the result will be declared on February 8.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the date of issue of Gazette notification for Delhi is January 10, the last date for filing nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations will be January 18 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 20. The entire election process will be completed by February 10, the CEC added.

What happened in 2020?

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls, winning 62 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account. As per the Election Commission, voter turnout was recorded at 62.82 per cent, a decline of 4.65 per cent from the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi.

The AAP received 49,74,592 votes, or 53.57 per cent of the total valid votes polled, while BJP received 35,75,529 votes or 38.51 per cent of the total valid votes polled.

The BJP had contested 67 constituencies and left 2 seats of Burari and Sangam Vihar for the Janata Dal-United (JDU) and one seat of Seemapuri for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The eight winners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur), Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar), Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), and Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar).

