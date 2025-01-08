AAP leaders get into heated exchange with Delhi Police after stopped from entering Delhi CM bungalow | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police and security personnel stand guard at Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s residence amid heavy security deployment

Sheesh Mahal row: A standoff erupted on Wednesday (January 8) between the AAP leaders and Delhi Police after security personnel stopped party leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj from entering the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence. The AAP leaders had planned a media tour of the chief minister's residence to counter the BJP's allegations of turning the bungalow into a "Sheesh Mahal" during Arvind Kejriwal's tenure.

Police have set up barricades and deployed heavy personnel in front of the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow, preventing the AAP leaders from entering the premises.

'Why should we need permission to enter CM's residence'

When asked if they had sought permission to visit the residence, Singh and Bharadwaj told reporters, "Why should we need permission to enter the chief minister's residence?"

They were seen speaking to officials at the bungalow, requesting permission to be allowed inside.

"Who has instructed you to stop us? I am a minister and I am here for an inspection. How can you stop me and on whose orders? Have you received directions from the lieutenant governor? He is the only authority above my position," Bharadwaj was heard telling an official.

"The police and PWD officials are saying that there is order from the top to not allow anyone inside the CM residence. I told them that I am the minister... this means that there is an order from the LG," said Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj further claimed that a three-layer barricading, water cannons has been put up and Additional DCP have also been deployed.

"BJP used to send new videos and photos every day. Today, we came here with all the media persons. Now, the BJP is running away. A three-layer barricading has been put up. They have also put up water cannons and deployed Additional DCP here. This has been turned into a border so that the media can't go in. Show us where the swimming pool and bar are. BJP says that the CM's residence was built for Rs 33 Crores. It is also being said that PM house is being built for Rs 2700 Crores. We will see both the CM residence and the PM house. Let the public see both."

Notably, the assembly election in Delhi is scheduled to be held on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8.

