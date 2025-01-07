Delhi Assembly polls: CM Atishi alleges Centre evicted her from official residence twice, PWD refutes claim

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWZ/X (SCREENGRAB) Delhi CM Atishi

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the poll dates for the Delhi Assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference and lashed out at the BJP. Delhi CM Atishi claimed that the BJP-led Central government evicted her from the official residence last night for the second time in her three months in office. However, PWD has refuted the claims.

During the press conference, she said, "Today the dates for the upcoming assembly elections have been announced...The BJP-led central government has thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months."

She further said that she would continue to work for the people of Delhi at any cost. She said, "The BJP thinks that they will stop us from working by snatching our houses, abusing us and speaking ill about my family. They can snatch our houses, and stop our work but cannot stop our passion for working for the people of Delhi...If needed, I will come and stay at the homes of the people of Delhi and keep working for the people of Delhi."

"Three months ago also my belongings were thrown on the road...The BJP should remember, today when they have again thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence, I take an oath that I will ensure that every woman in Delhi gets Rs 2100, every priest and granthi gets Rs 18,000 honorarium and every elderly person gets free treatment under the Sanjeevani Yojana," she added.

PWD refutes claim

The Public Works Department (PWD) has however refuted the claims saying that CM Atishi did not take physical possession of 6 Flag Staff Road (CM residence). The department clarified that even after repeated reminders, Atishi did not shift into the house.

Moreover, the changes were made in the house at Atishi's request, but she did not shift into the house, after which the allotment of the house was cancelled, the department added. The department further claimed that according to the rules, if the allottee does not shift to the house within five days of receiving the certificate that the allotted house is habitable, then the allotment of the house is automatically cancelled.

Sanjay Singh lashes out at BJP

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh took a dig at the BJP on 'Sheeshmahal' claims. He said, "The truth should come to light. BJP claims that there is a swimming pool inside Delhi CM's residence. I challenge. Tomorrow at 11 am, we will go with the media to Delhi CM’s residence and will look for a toilet made of gold and a swimming pool...” He also compared Delhi CM's residence with the prime minister's residence to target the BJP.