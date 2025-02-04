Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Check if your polling booth has changed ahead of voting day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

With just one day to go for the Delhi Assembly elections, it's time for the voters to finalise their polling booths. Voting will take place on February 5, 2025, across 70 constituencies in Delhi, with the results announced on February 8. A total of 13,033 polling stations will be set up for voters, who number over 1.55 crore in the capital.

If you are a resident of Delhi, above 18 years of age, and eligible to vote in the upcoming elections, it would do good to know whether your polling booth has shifted or not. Here's how you could easily find out where to go and vote.

How to check your polling booth

If you are unsure of your polling station, simply follow the simple steps below:

Visit the official voter service portal: https://voters.eci.gov.in/ On the right side of the page, click on the link "Know Your Polling Station & Officer." Click on the link and a new page will open. Enter your voter ID number and the captcha code displayed. Click on "Search," and your polling station details will appear on the screen.

Alternative methods to find your polling booth

Voter Helpline App: Download the "Voter Helpline" app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. After registering, log in and click "Search in Electoral Roll" to get your polling station details. Call the Helpline: You can also call the Election Commission's helpline at 1950 for polling booth information. Contact Your BLO: You may also directly reach out to your Booth Level Officer (BLO) to get the required details.

Do your due diligence in polling stations prior to February 5, and that's a guaranteed hassle-free election.

