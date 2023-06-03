Delhi records minimum temperature of 22.7°C; AQI in 'moderate' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi weather update

Delhi weather: Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi AQI in 'moderate' category

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 115 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi records its coolest May

It should be mentioned here that the national capital recorded its coolest May in the last 36 years. May, generally the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, recorded 111 mm of rainfall this time, which is 262 per cent more than the long-term average of 30.7 mm.

This is also the fourth highest rainfall recorded in the month after 165 mm in 2008, 144. 8 mm in 2021 and 129.3 mm in 2002, according to IMD data. Meteorologists attributed the excess rainfall and below-normal temperatures this pre-monsoon season (March to May) to higher-than-usual western disturbances -- weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India.

