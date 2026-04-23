Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, pushes reforms and green mobility plan

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and interacted with patients and their families to assess arrangements and the availability of doctors. She reviewed feedback from doctors, staff, and the hospital administration and issued necessary directions to make healthcare services more modern, swift, compassionate, and citizen-centric.

Focus on quality healthcare and dignity

"Our commitment is to ensure that every citizen of Delhi experiences a healthcare system where treatment is timely, facilities are modern, surroundings are clean, and every patient is served with dignity," the Chief Minister said.

Keeping the summer season in view, the hospital administration has been directed to accord the highest priority to the availability of medicines, drinking water, cleanliness, patient convenience, and all essential arrangements.

Push for a cleaner and greener Delhi

In a separate update on social media, CM Gupta reiterated the government's commitment to reducing pollution and building a cleaner, greener Delhi. She stated that the proposed EV policy will serve as a strong foundation for this transition. The policy includes attractive subsidies for electric scooters, e-rickshaws, and goods carriers, making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for common citizens and workers. She also highlighted a clear roadmap to gradually convert school buses and commercial vehicles into electric ones.

Emphasising infrastructure development, she said that a robust charging network, modern policy framework, and active public participation will help Delhi emerge as a leader in green mobility.

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