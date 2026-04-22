CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Wednesday inaugurated new water ATMs in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and dedicated them to public service. Further, water ATM cards were also distributed to residents on the occasion.

“Today, the inauguration of new Water ATMs was held in AU Block of Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency, Som Bazar Road, AA Jhuggi, and CA Block, and they were dedicated to serving the public. Additionally, Water ATM cards were also distributed to the citizens,” she said in a post on X.

New water ATMs to provide 2,000 litres of drinking water per hour

Equipped with modern 5-stage RO technology, these new water ATMs will provide 2,000 litres of purified drinking water per hour, ensuring clean, safe, and convenient access to water for citizens. On this occasion, officials from Indian Oil, local representatives, and numerous esteemed citizens were present.

Delhi govt allocates Rs 9,000 crore to strengthen water supply

During the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore to further strengthen water supply and ensure clean drinking water reaches every household, calling it a strong foundation for building a “Viksit Delhi.”