Delhi: Car catches fire near Dwarka underpass, traffic affected

In the visuals of the fire incident, people are seen capturing the incident on their phones. The car is seen burning causing a blockade of one way of the road.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2024 10:40 IST
The car which catches fire affects vehicular movement
A car near Delhi's Dwarka underpass caught fire on Monday causing disruption in vehicular movement on the route. The visual shows a red colour car turned into a ball of flame in the middle of the road. There is no report of any injury or loss of life in the fire incident.

Traffic police officials rushed to the spot and cordoned the affected area.

Fire breaks out in spices factory in Agra

In another fire incident, a 'masala' (spices) factory caught fire in the Itmad-ud-daulah police station area in Agra on Sunday. No casualty was reported in the incident.
 
The fire broke out due to a short-circuit, police said.
 
"Two fire tenders have been sent to control the blaze. The fire broke out due to a short circuit and there was no casualty in the incident," Som Dutt, an official of the Fire department, said.
