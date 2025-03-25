Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 | Key takeaways Delhi Budget 2025: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented a Rs 1 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly on Tuesday. Here are the key announcements for the people of Delhi.

Delhi Budget 2025: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today (March 25) presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs one lakh crore, marking a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year. This Budget is the first presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's Assembly elections.

Calling it a "historic Budget," CM Gupta emphasised that the era of "corruption and inefficiency" was over, with the government doubling capital expenditure to Rs 28,000 crore. "This time a historic budget of Rs 1 lakh crore is being tabled, which is 31.5 per cent more than the last budget. This is an unprecedented and historic budget," said CM Gupta.

The Budget focuses on ten key sectors, including electricity, roads, water, and connectivity. To enhance transport infrastructure within Delhi-NCR, the government has set aside Rs 1,000 crore. As part of a welfare initiative, Rs 5,100 crore has been allocated to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. Additionally, Rs 2,144 crore has been designated for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to bolster healthcare services in the capital.

Here are the key announcements for the people of Delhi:

Capital expenditure has almost doubled. In the last budget, the capital expenditure was 15,000 crore, which has been increased to Rs 28,000 crore in this budget.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for improved transport links within Delhi-NCR.

Rs 3,843 crore will be spent on bridge construction and maintenance.

The government has allocated Rs 2,144 crore for the PM Jan Arogya Yojna. Delhi will now get an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Along with the cover of Rs 5 lakh from the Center, the people of Delhi will be given a top-up of Rs 5 lakh.

Delhi government allocates Rs 5,100 crore for paying Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.

The government will install 50,000 CCTV cameras across the city to enhance women's safety.

Rs 10,047 crore allocated for social security and welfare.

Rs 210 crore allocated for Matritva Vandan Yojana (pregnant women’s nutrition).

150 Paln Kendras will be built for children of underprivileged women (Rs 50 crore budget).

1,000 modern Anganwadi centers will be constructed.

The government has allocated Rs 500 crore for Yamuna cleaning, ensuring that only treated water enters the river through the decentralization of 40 sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the repair and upgradation of STPs, and Rs 250 crore for replacing old sewer lines.

A major focus has also been placed on clean drinking water and sanitation, with Rs 9,000 crore allocated for related projects.

Intelligent meters will be installed to prevent water theft. Rs 200 crore allocated for bringing water from Munak Canal through pipelines to prevent water theft.

The health sector has been allocated Rs 6,874 crore, with a focus on setting up health and wellness centres and expanding the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative.

The government has also allocated Rs 696 crore for the development of slum clusters and Rs 100 crore to set up 100 Atal Canteens across Delhi.

To reform the education system, the government will launch CM SHRI Schools, inspired by PM SHRI Schools and aligned with the New Education Policy.

The FY26 Budget has allocated Rs 100 crore for these schools.

Delhi government will provide free laptops to 1,200 students passing class 10th and has allocated Rs 750 crore for this.

100 language labs named after APJ Abdul Kalam will be set up in Delhi schools (Rs 21 crore budget for this).

175 government schools will have computer labs and smart classes to be implemented with a Rs 100 crore budget.

An education hub will be established in Narela (Rs 500 crore budget).

Science Living initiative for children will be launched.

New industrial and warehouse policies will be introduced.

Single-window system will be implemented for ease of business.

Industrial areas will be developed.

Traders Welfare Board will be formed.

Global Investors Summit will be held in Delhi every two years.

Farmers in Delhi will receive Rs 9,000 per year (Rs 6,000 from the central government + Rs 3,000 from Delhi government.

Rural Development Board will be reconstituted with a Rs 1,157 crore budget.

Pending grants for the Senior Citizens Association of Delhi will be released.

Matithili and Bhojpuri Academy's budget has been doubled.

Rs 40 crore allocated to establish a Model Gaushala in Ghumanhera.

All pending grants for Gaushalas in Delhi will be provided.

Number of Home Guards in Delhi increased from 10,000 to 25,000.

A new jail complex will be built in Delhi.

Also Read:

Also Read: Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 5,100 crore for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana