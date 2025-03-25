Delhi Budget 2025: Rs 1,000 cr allocated for road connectivity, Rs 3,800 cr for flyovers, key announcements Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta said that the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for better road connectivity in the Delhi-NCR and Rs 3,800 crore for flyovers and infrastructure development.

Delhi Budget 2025: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget 2025-26. While presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister said that this year's Budget for the national capital is Rs 1 lakh crores. She said that the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for better road connectivity in the Delhi-NCR and Rs 3,800 crore for flyovers and infrastructure development.

In a welfare measure, Rs 5,100 crore has been earmarked to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women under Mahila Samridhi Yoajan.

Additionally, Rs 2,144 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to strengthen healthcare services in the capital.

The government has proposed Rs 28,000 crores for capital expenditure in the national capital.

Rs 3843 crores are allocated for road and bridge infrastructure. For women's safety, more than 50,000 cameras will be installed.

Rs 696 crores have been allocated to provide basic facilities in slums and JJ colonies.

The Budget allocates Rs 500 crore for Yamuna cleaning. 40 sewage treatment plants to be set up.

Rs 250 crore for the replacement of old sewer lines.

Government allocates Rs 9,000 crore for clean drinking water and sanitation.

Rs 10,047 crore allocated for social security and welfare.

Rs 117 crore will be spent on boosting tourism and branding.

Rs 100 crore allocated for building 175 new computer labs and smart classes.

‘Global Investment Summit’ will be held every two years in the national capital.

Delhi govt allocates Rs 6,874 crore for health sector.

Rs 100 crore allocated to set up 100 Atal Canteens across the national capital.

This Budget is the first presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years.