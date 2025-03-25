Delhi Budget 2025: Rs 1,000 cr allocated for road connectivity, Rs 3,800 cr for flyovers, key announcements

Delhi Budget 2025: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget 2025-26. While presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister said that this year's Budget for the national capital is Rs 1 lakh crores. She said that the government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for better road connectivity in the Delhi-NCR and Rs 3,800 crore for flyovers and infrastructure development.
Delhi Budget 2025: Key Announcements
- The Delhi government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for improved transport links within Delhi-NCR.
- In a welfare measure, Rs 5,100 crore has been earmarked to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women under Mahila Samridhi Yoajan.
- Additionally, Rs 2,144 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to strengthen healthcare services in the capital.
- The government has proposed Rs 28,000 crores for capital expenditure in the national capital.
- Rs 3843 crores are allocated for road and bridge infrastructure. For women's safety, more than 50,000 cameras will be installed.
- Rs 696 crores have been allocated to provide basic facilities in slums and JJ colonies.
- The Budget allocates Rs 500 crore for Yamuna cleaning. 40 sewage treatment plants to be set up.
- Rs 250 crore for the replacement of old sewer lines.
- Government allocates Rs 9,000 crore for clean drinking water and sanitation.
- Rs 10,047 crore allocated for social security and welfare.
- Rs 117 crore will be spent on boosting tourism and branding.
- Rs 100 crore allocated for building 175 new computer labs and smart classes.
- ‘Global Investment Summit’ will be held every two years in the national capital.
- Delhi govt allocates Rs 6,874 crore for health sector.
- Rs 100 crore allocated to set up 100 Atal Canteens across the national capital.
- This Budget is the first presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years.