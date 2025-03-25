Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 5,100 crore for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Delhi Budget 2025: The BJP-led Delhi government presented the Budget 2025-26, its first budget in 27 years in the national capital. Calling the Budget "historic," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that this is a budget of transformation from a dire economy to Viksit Delhi.

Delhi Budget 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government presented the budget 2025-26 on Tuesday. The budget was presented by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister. During the presentation of the budget, CM Gupta announced Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. This initiative aims to provide monthly financial assistance of rs 2,500 to eligible women across the national capital.

"We had announced a reward of Rs 2500 for the women of Delhi. A provision of Rs 5,100 crores has been made to implement it under Mahila Samridhi Yojana," the Chief Minister stated in the assembly. "For women's safety, more than 50,000 cameras will be installed. Rs 3843 crores are allocated for road and bridge infrastructure. Rs 696 crores have been allocated to provide basic facilities in slums and JJ colonies," she added.

Delhi CM hits out at previous AAP government

The Delhi CM targeted the previous AAP government for their inaction and claimed that the government income decreased because the government revenue was going into the "pockets" of liquor mafia and PWD contractors. CM Gupta said, "The previous government failed in every aspect of development... Yamuna was unclean, road were damaged, air pollution was high. Delhi Jal Board, DTC... were facing losses. Dirty water and overflowing sewers became Delhi's identity. Being handed over such a government and running it is no less than a challenge."

What is 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana'?

Announced by the Delhi government, the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana aims to enhance the socio-economic status of women in Delhi. The main objective of this scheme is to improve the social status of economically weaker women citizens of Delhi. Under this scheme, efforts will be made to make women self-reliant by providing them financial assistance, so that they can handle their expenses themselves and do not depend on anyone. To avail the benefits under this scheme, women citizens should be above 18 years of age and should be from economically weaker families. The financial assistance will be sent directly to their bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Eligibility criteria for Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

The candidate must be a women citizen.

Women citizens must be permanent residents of Delhi.

Women citizens must be above 18 years of age.

Eligible women citizens must have a bank account.

