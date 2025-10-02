Delhi: 15-year-old dies by suicide after being scolded for playing mobile game Adarsh, a class 9 student, allegedly died by suicide following an argument with his elder sister, who scolded him for playing mobile games and neglecting his studies.

New Delhi:

A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his home in Adarsh Nagar, northwest Delhi, after an argument with his sister over mobile games, police said on Thursday. The death was reported at the local police station on Wednesday.

"During the investigation, it was found that the boy, identified as Adarsh, allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan following a dispute with his elder sister," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

The argument reportedly arose after his sister scolded him for playing mobile games and neglecting his studies.

Adarsh, a class 9 student, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, police added.

Adarsh's father is employed at an export company in Kundli, Sonepat.

Police initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

(With PTI inputs)

