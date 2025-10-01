Shimla: Dalit boy dies by suicide after being locked in cowshed for entering upper caste home The incident has sparked outrage in the region. The Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch (DSMM) has condemned the act and called for immediate arrests of the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The group has warned of a mass protest if action is not taken.

A 12-year-old Dalit boy allegedly died by suicide after facing caste-based harassment in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla. The incident reportedly occurred in a village in the Rohru area on 16 September. The victim’s family claimed that he was locked inside a cowshed by three upper-caste women for entering their house.



According to the boy’s father, the boy was found unconscious on the bed at home.

Victim dies during treatment

He was rushed to a nearby community health centre. He was later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, where he passed away during treatment. Doctors informed the family that he had consumed poison.

The family claims the boy was traumatised over the incident and he consumed poison, which led to his death. The incident occurred when the child had entered their house while playing. The women reportedly accused him of "defiling" their home and demanded a goat in return as punishment.

Dalit group threatens protest

Following the complaint, police have filed a case against the accused women. However, they have been granted anticipatory bail by a local court.

The incident has sparked outrage in the region. The Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch (DSMM) has condemned the act and called for immediate arrests of the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The group has warned of a mass protest if action is not taken.

