Delhi BMW crash: Wife bids heart-wrenching farewell to Navjot's body from hospital bed Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh died in a BMW crash near Dhaula Kuan, with accused driver Gaganpreet Makkad sent to judicial custody amid ongoing investigation and public outrage.

New Delhi:

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, as Sandeep Kaur and her husband, Navjot Singh, set out for a leisurely bike ride, little did they know that their lives would be changed forever. What began as a peaceful outing quickly turned into a nightmare when a speeding BMW collided with their motorcycle near the Delhi Cantonment metro station. The crash left Navjot, a deputy secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, dead, and Sandeep, a teacher, fighting for her life.

A final touch

The following days were filled with heartbreak and disbelief. Forty-eight hours after the accident, an emotional and broken Sandeep, severely injured, lay on a hospital bed surrounded by concerned family members offering comfort and support. Her arm was outstretched, receiving medical care, while her husband's lifeless body rested beside her, covered in a white sheet. The atmosphere was one of intense grief, with relatives gathered around, visibly distressed as they grappled with the devastating loss of Navjot Singh. Despite the overwhelming pain she was enduring,

Sandeep's resilience shone through as she faced this heart-wrenching moment. As family members fought back tears, Sandeep gently reached out to touch Navjot's face one last time, saying a final goodbye to the man she had spent her life with. His death has left an irreplaceable void, and the emotional pain of losing a partner so suddenly is unfathomable.

The tragic accident and controversial decisions

On September 14, Navjot and Sandeep were returning home from a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurdwara when tragedy struck. A speeding BMW X5, driven by 38-year-old Gaganpreet Makkad, lost control and collided with their motorcycle. Navjot suffered severe head and facial injuries and was declared dead shortly after being rushed to a hospital. Sandeep, though critically injured with multiple fractures, managed to survive.

However, the aftermath of the accident has sparked controversy, especially regarding the decision to take the injured couple to a hospital 19 kilometers away, despite the presence of nearby medical facilities. Sandeep, in her statement to the police, expressed her distress, saying she repeatedly asked to be taken to a closer hospital, but her pleas were ignored.

The decision to drive them to a hospital co-owned by Gaganpreet's father has raised suspicions of foul play. Gaganpreet has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide, rash driving, and concealing evidence, with police awaiting blood tests to confirm if she was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The final farewell and call for justice

The tragic incident has left a family in deep mourning, with Navjot's final rites taking place at Behrwala Bagh Cremation Ground. Representatives from Japan, South Korea, and China's embassies, where Navjot had served as a key bilateral contact, attended the funeral to honor his contribution to international relations.

As family, friends, and officials gathered to pay their respects, the pain of loss was palpable. Amidst the mourning, Navjot’s family, particularly his cousin Shailendra, has raised questions regarding the actions of the accused driver. Shailendra emphasized the need for accountability, stating that if mistakes were made—whether intentional or not—the responsible person must face consequences.

He also questioned why the couple wasn’t taken to a nearby hospital equipped with emergency care. This tragedy has reignited discussions around road safety and the importance of timely medical attention in critical situations, with Sandeep now faced with the painful journey of navigating life without her husband and best friend.