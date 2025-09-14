Fatal BMW accident near Delhi Cantt metro station claims life of Finance Ministry official One person died and three were injured after a BMW collided with a motorcycle near Delhi Cantt Metro, prompting a police investigation.

New Delhi:

A tragic accident on Ring Road near the Delhi Cantt Metro Station claimed one life and left three others injured after a BMW car collided with a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, three PCR calls were received reporting a major traffic jam near Metro Pillar No. 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt stretch. Upon arrival, police found a BMW turned sideways on the road and a motorcycle positioned near the central road divider.

Eyewitnesses: Woman was driving the BMW

Eyewitness accounts revealed that a woman was behind the wheel of the BMW when it struck the motorcycle. The impact caused the two-wheeler to hit the central verge, following which the motorcycle riders further collided with a bus travelling on their left.

Soon after the collision, the woman and her husband reportedly hired a taxi and transported the two injured victims to a nearby hospital.

One deceased, victims identified

One of the motorcycle riders, Navjot Singh, a resident of Hari Nagar and an employee of the Ministry of Finance, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His wife, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and is currently under treatment.

The couple was on their way when the collision occurred. The exact circumstances leading to the crash are under investigation.

BMW occupants also injured

The woman driving the BMW and her husband, a businessman based in Gurugram, also suffered injuries and were admitted to the hospital. Police have stated that their statements are yet to be recorded due to their medical condition.

Crime and FSL teams examining the scene

The Crime Branch and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the scene to carry out a detailed examination. Both vehicles involved in the accident—the BMW and the motorcycle—have been seized for further analysis.

FIR registered, legal action underway

A First Information Report (FIR) is being registered in connection with the incident. Police have confirmed that appropriate legal action is being taken based on the ongoing investigation and forensic findings.

Traffic restored after temporary disruption

The accident caused a temporary disruption in traffic flow on the busy Ring Road stretch. Authorities managed to restore normal movement after removing the damaged vehicles from the roadway.

Investigation ongoing

Police are awaiting medical reports and statements from the injured parties to determine the exact sequence of events. “The matter is under investigation. Legal action is being initiated as per the law,” an official said.