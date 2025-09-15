Delhi BMW accident: Accused sent to judicial custody, reveals why she drove to faraway hospital Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh died in a BMW crash near Dhaula Kuan, with accused driver Gaganpreet Makkad sent to judicial custody amid ongoing investigation and public outrage.

New Delhi:

The Dhaula Kuan BMW accident that claimed the life of Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh from the Finance Ministry and left his wife critically injured has taken a serious turn as the accused driver, Gaganpreet Makkad, was arrested and presented in court. She has now been sent to two days ' judicial custody by the Delhi court following her arrest on Monday.

Accident details and immediate response

The tragic accident took place around 1:30 PM on September 14 near the Delhi Cantt metro station. Navjot Singh and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on their motorcycle when they were struck by a BMW, allegedly driven by 38-year-old Gaganpreet.

Navjot Singh succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, sustained serious injuries but was stable and later shifted to another hospital upon her request.

Gaganpreet's statement to police

According to Delhi Police, Gaganpreet Kaur told investigators that she panicked after the accident and, instead of taking the injured to the nearest hospital, she drove to Nulife Hospital, where her children were treated during COVID. She cited familiarity with the hospital as the reason for her decision.

Police further revealed that Gaganpreet was travelling from Gurugram to her residence along with her husband, two young children, and their maid. She could not recall how the accident occurred and stated that bystanders pulled her out of the car after the crash.

Eyewitness and medical accounts

Eyewitness Gulfam, a Portar van driver, played a critical role in transporting the injured couple to the hospital. According to police, Gulfam was stopped by locals and instructed to take the victims to Nulife Hospital. A woman, possibly Gaganpreet or another associate, reportedly accompanied him and guided the route.

Dr Shakuntala Kumar, Director of Nulife Hospital, confirmed that Navjot Singh was brought in dead, and Sandeep Kaur was stable at the time of arrival. She was shifted to another hospital as per her request. Dr Kumar also said two other patients, identified as car occupants, were treated—one male and one female. The female was discharged, and the male was referred to a higher medical centre.

Pending medical reports and investigation

The police have stated that blood sample reports to confirm if Gaganpreet was under the influence of alcohol or any other substances at the time of the accident are still awaited.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and statements from eyewitnesses, including Gulfam and the victim’s family, have been recorded.

Family demands accountability

Navjot Singh’s cousin, Shailendra, has raised questions over the actions of the accused and emphasised the need for accountability.

“If there are mistakes—intentional or unintentional—the responsible person must face consequences,” he said. He also questioned why the victim was not taken to the nearest hospital equipped with emergency care instead of being driven across the city.

The incident has sparked outrage over road safety, responsible driving, and the handling of accident victims in critical moments.

