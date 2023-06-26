Delhi: Bikers rob man at gunpoint near Pragati Maidan; CM Kejriwal seeks L-G's resignation | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GRAB FROM VIDEO Broadway robbery incident in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday reacted to a looting incident which took place in the Pragati Maidan area in the national capital seeking the resignation of Delhi L-G VK Saxena.

In the viral video, four men on two bikes are seen stopping a car at gunpoint on a busy road. They robbed the person sitting inside the car within seconds and flew in broad day light.

"LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens," he tweeted.

Kejriwal at loggerheads with Centre on law and order

Kejriwal on June 18 said the national capital would have been the safest place had law and order been under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lt Governor. His comments, however, drew a sharp reaction from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, who claimed that Kejriwal does not understand the law.

Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit chief, on the other hand, took potshots at Kejriwal for failing to visit Mukherjee Nagar following a fire outbreak earlier this week.

Kejriwal's remarks came after two women were allegedly shot dead by assailants over a suspected financial dispute with their brother in southwest Delhi's RK Puram on Sunday morning. Three men have been arrested in this connection.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the two women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling quite insecure. Those who are responsible for handling the law-and-order situation in Delhi are hatching a conspiracy to take control of the Delhi government instead of fixing the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Had the law-and-order situation been under the AAP dispensation instead of the L-G, Delhi would have been the safest," he added.

The AAP had attacked Lt Governor over the alleged "deteriorating" law and order in the city earlier as well.

