Bihar: 2 dacoits killed, 3 cops injured as police foiled robbery attempt near India-Nepal border

An encounter has taken place between the police and the dacoits in the Ghorasahan police station, East Champaran district, Bihar, an official said on Monday.

"Two dacoits died and three policemen sustained injuries during the encounter. Injured policemen have been admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. We have recovered live bombs, a pistol, a gas cylinder and a gas cutter from the encounter site," said SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra, Motihari.

According to police, around 25-30 robbers attacked residences in Ghorasahan. Following this police were informed about the incident. When police personnel reached the incident site, they hurled bombs at the security personnel. The police opened fire at them in retaliation. They threw around one dozen bombs at the police personnel. However, they succeeded to flee Nepal taking advantage of the dark. Ghorasahan is located near the India-Nepal border.

"We have also called the bomb squad as there are some live bombs buried in the field. As per the info, there were 25-30 dacoits and we are trying to trace them," he added.

Locals claimed, robbers from Nepal often attack villages along the border on the Indian side.

"Bodies of the dacoits have been sent for the post-mortem and we are trying to identify them. We have sent their photos to the local police station as well as to Nepal Police as the incident has taken place along the Nepal border," Mishra added.

(Report by Arvind Kumar/ANI)

