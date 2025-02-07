ACB team denied entry to Arvind Kejriwal's house to probe Rs 15 cr allegations, LG orders probe | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Members of the Anti Corruption Bureau arrive at residence of Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena ordered a probe into allegations by party leaders that the BJP attempted to poach its candidates ahead of the state Assembly election results.

Delhi Assembly Election results 2025: Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls will take place on Saturday (February 8) to decide whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will come to power for a fourth term or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forms a government in the national capital after 27 years. The Congress is also looking for some gains after drawing a blank in the last two elections.

Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has claimed his party will win nearly 50 seats. The AAP has rejected the exit poll predictions, asserting it will form the government again with its convener Arvind Kejriwal becoming chief minister for the fourth time.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered an anti-corruption branch (ACB) probe into allegations by the AAP leaders that the BJP attempted to poach its candidates. The ACB team has reached AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence to carry forward its probe. The probe was ordered just a day before the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly for which elections took place on February 5. The LG office said in a letter to the chief secretary, the Aam Aadmi Party has been making allegations that the BJP is offering bribes to its MLAs to quit the party and join the BJP. The lieutenant governor has directed that this matter merits a thorough investigation through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to establish the truth. The direction to the chief secretary came in response to a representation by Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal to the LG's office. Mittal said in his letter to the LG, "The allegations levelled by Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh are very serious and call for an immediate investigation, as they have not furnished any proof or evidence to substantiate their claims- such as details of phone calls or the individuals involved". "I request you to direct the Anti-Corruption Bureau or any other investigating agency to register an FIR and conduct a detailed probe regarding the alleged offer of Rs 15 crore to seven sitting AAP MLAs," Vishnu Mittal added. On Thursday (February 7), Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to poach 16 AAP candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls results. The AAP candidates received offers from the BJP, promising ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switched sides, he alleged. Similar allegations were also made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP on Thursday of attempting to poach his party candidates ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results on February 8. The BJP dismissed the allegation and threatened legal action. In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that 16 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates had received offers from the BJP with the promise of ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switch sides. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "BJP is the most corrupt party in the country. BJP always believes in breaking other parties...BJP toppled governments in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh. Do we need a certificate from them that they are not dishonest...We have complained about this and demanded an inquiry. After our allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva went to Delhi LG and he has written a letter to AC...I have come to lodge a complaint and want an inquiry into it. I have given the phone number from which AAP leader Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat was contacted...". AAP legal cell president Sanjeev Nasiar said, "On instructions of BJP, the ACB officials who have been sitting here in the security room do not have any notice or document to carry out searches here...They are also unaware that Sanjay Singh is already there at the ACB office to file a complaint against BJP...BJP is using these tactics to divert from the loss they will be facing tomorrow...". Echoing Kejriwal’s claims, AAP candidate from Sultanpur Majra and Delhi Minister Mukesh Ahlawat, as well as AAP’s sitting MLA and candidate from Dwarka, Vinay Mishra, claimed that they were approached with such offers. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer Rishikesh Kumar said, "For entering anybody's residence for investigation or search, the concerned agency must have written orders to do so. Entering someone's property without legal orders is unlawful and is considered trespassing... They were carrying stationary items in that yellow envelope. They were asked to reach Arvind Kejriwal's residence and they just reached here without any official documents. Investigative agencies have been reduced to a joke...".

The counting process for the 70-member Delhi Assembly that took place on February 5 will begin at 8:00 am with early trends likely to start coming in from initial hours. According to the Election Commission, 60.54 per cent votes were polled on Wednesday.