Delhi crime: 55-year-old woman drugged, raped by man in Safdarjung Enclave

Delhi crime: A 55-year-old woman has alleged that she was drugged and then sexually assaulted by a man she had befriended a few months earlier, police said today. The accused was identified as Sunil (35), they said.

According to police, they received a PCR call at the Safdarjung Enclave police station on September 30, reporting a sexual assault. The woman told the police she met the accused on January 1 near Lodhi Road. He introduced himself as a driver of a company and offered her a lift.

Sunil asked the woman to assist him in finding a flat in Delhi, leading them to exchange phone numbers and maintain regular contact, police said. She said that he took her to a hotel where he allegedly raped her, police said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under sections of rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

More details are awaited in this regard.