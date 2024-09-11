Two Army officers attacked, their friend raped by miscreants in MP's Mhow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a disturbing development, two Army officials were attacked and their female friend was raped by miscreants while they were out on a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened under Badgonda police station limits. Station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the officers, aged 23 and 24, undergoing a Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with two female friends.

On Wednesday at around 2 am, seven unidentified men arrived near the picnic spot on Mhow-Mandleshwar road. Station in-charge Hirore said they started beating up one of the officers sitting in a car and also the women. Hirore said that the second officer managed to inform his seniors, as he was away from the case. After getting information, the police reached the spot.

Medical examination confirms rape

When the miscreants saw the police coming, they fled the spot. Later at around 6:30 am, the police brought the victims to the Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination. The doctors conducted a medical examination and found that the officers have injuries on their bodies, while one of the women was raped by the miscreants.

Talking to the media, Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said, "A case under (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape and under the Arms Act has been registered." She added that personnel from four police stations have fanned out and launched a manhunt for the miscreants.

