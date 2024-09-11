Wednesday, September 11, 2024
     
  4. Delhi: 55-year-old man electrocuted to death in Karol Bagh during rainfall

Delhi: 55-year-old man electrocuted to death in Karol Bagh during rainfall

Delhi news: The police officer informed that forensic and crime teams inspected the site and electricity of the pole was cut by BSES.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: September 11, 2024 7:12 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: 55-year-old man electrocuted to death in Karol Bagh during rainfall.

Delhi news: A man died after being electrocuted when he touched an electric pole of a high mast light in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area during rains on Tuesday evening (September 10). The incident took place at Naiwalan locality of Karol Bagh at around 7:00 pm.

A police officer said Madan Lal (55), a native of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Rashid, an eyewitness, said that the victim parked his rickshaw trolley near the electric pole of the high mast light.

When he received electric shock, two men parted him from the pole with the help of a wooden stick and rushed him to the hospital, Rashid said. Legal action under Section 106 (death due to negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being taken for further investigation, he said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

