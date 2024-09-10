Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
  4. Delhi: Massive fire sweeps through slum area in Kanchan Kunj, 11 fire tenders at spot

Delhi: Massive fire sweeps through slum area in Kanchan Kunj, 11 fire tenders at spot

The incident occurred in the Madanpur Khadar area and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2024 8:23 IST
Fire erupts in Delhi's slum area
Image Source : ANI A huge fire erupted in the Madanpur Khadar area in the national capital.

A massive fire broke out in a slum area in Delhi's Kanchan Kunj on Monday night. As per the information, the incident occurred in the Madanpur Khadar area. Emergency services responded quickly after the incident, deploying 11 fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters have successfully extinguished the blaze, and cooling operations are currently underway to prevent any reignition. Authorities are on-site, ensuring safety and assessing the damage. No injuries or casualties were reported, as per officials. 

More details to be added. 

 

