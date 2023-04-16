Follow us on Image Source : ANI Heavy traffic snarls in THESE parts of Delhi as AAP protests against CBI summons to Arvind Kejriwal

CBI summoned Arvind Kejriwal: Several parts of the national capital witnessed heavy traffic snarls as AAP workers on Sunday protested against the summoning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the excise policy case.

Traffic snarl at protest sites

Vehicular movement was choked at the protest sites of Anand Vihar Terminal, ITO Chowk, Mukarba Chowk Peera Garhi Chowk, Lado Sarai Chowk, Crown Plaza Chowk, Dwarka More Sec 6 and Sec 2 Chauraha, Pecific Wala Chowk Subhash Nagar More, Prem Wari Chauraha Ring Road, New Delhi Railway Station Ajmeri Gate Side, Bara Hanuman Mandir, Karol Bagh Chowk, IIT Crossing, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Raj Ghat and NH 24 near Murga Mandi Gazipur.

Serpentine queues of vehicles clogged the roads owing to the protest. Commuters stuck because of the protests at NH-44 and GT-Karnal Road tweeted pictures that showed long queues of vehicles. Moving at a snail's pace in bumper-to-bumper traffic, many commuters tagged the police in their social media posts and requested them to manage the situation.

Traffic unit deployed at multiple locations

Police officials, along with the traffic unit deployed at multiple locations, persuaded the protesters to move from the roads and allow vehicular movement to flow. "We have deployed sufficient force at these locations. But the protesters are on a sit-in, so we are persuading them to move because they are causing heavy traffic jams. If they are refusing to cooperate, we are removing them from the spot," a senior police official said.

The Delhi Police stepped up security outside the CBI headquarters as Kejriwal appeared before the agency for questioning in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy, officials said. The force has deployed over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, outside the CBI headquarters and Section 144 has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place, they said.

Security tightened outside AAP office

Security has also been tightened outside the AAP office at Rouse Avenue, the officials added. An adequate number of barricades have been placed on the streets at both these places to ensure that AAP workers and supporters do not create any trouble, a senior police official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Delhi excise policy scam case: CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI for questioning | UPDATES

ALSO READ | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dials Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, calls for Opposition unity