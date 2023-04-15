Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dials Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, calls for Opposition unity

Mission 2024: Congress president and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge telephoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to win his support for the opposition's unity. Kharge stressed the need for opposition's unity to wrest power from BJP in Lok Sabha Election 2024. This effort of Kharge was made a day after CBI summoned Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Kharge is learned to have expressed solidarity with Kejriwal, who will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday, they said.

Kejriwal to appear before CBI

The CBI on Friday summoned Kejriwal to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the excise policy case. His former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested in the case last month.

Kharge's outreach is part of the Congress' efforts to bring several like-minded parties together on a common platform in their fight against the BJP.

Meeting for opposition parties to be hosted

The Congress president will be hosting a meeting of senior leaders of various parties in the next few days to chalk out a common programme. Kharge has already spoken to a number of opposition leaders.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh attended meetings of opposition parties during the recently concluded Budget session of Parliament and has been vocal against the BJP government on the Adani issue and the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

(with inputs from PTI)

