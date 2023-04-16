Delhi excise policy case: 'CBI can send anyone to jail', says Kejriwal before his questioning today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear before CBI for questioning today.

Delhi excise policy case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today (April 16) for questioning in connection with the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Union Territory government.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital just hours before his questioning, CM Kejriwal said, "They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office on Sunday.

AAP to protest at CBI office:

Aam Aadmi Party will stage a protest in the national capital during the questioning of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CBI office on Sunday, sources said. Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case, to which the Chief Minister said he would appear for questioning.

Punjab CM, some ministers, MLAs expected to accompany CM Kejriwal :

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office on Sunday. During his visit to the CBI office, Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all the MPs of AAP will also be with him. In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case, on April 16.

After the CBI summons on Friday, Mann had said that it was very difficult to suppress Kejriwal’s voice. "We are standing with him like a rock," he had said. “It is very difficult to suppress the voice of Arvind Kejriwal ji. Those who speak the truth make place in the people's hearts. No one can delete anyone from the hearts of the people. We are standing with him like a rock," Mann had tweeted in Hindi.

AAP leaders said Kejriwal will appear before CBI for questioning. The CBI move drew sharp criticism from Delhi's ruling party while BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi said that if the probe agency summoned Kejriwal, it must have had "some corruption charges" against him. Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Kejriwal, is in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise case.

Meanwhile, activists of the AAP will hold a protest against the BJP-led central government in Amritsar on Sunday. Punjab Assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan called Kejriwal as the “hero of honest politics” who follows Babasaheb BR Ambedkar.

“Threatening Arvind Kejriwal through CBI summons cannot stop the revolutionary steps being taken in the field of health and education,” he said in a statement.

Security arrangements at CBI office:

Over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed outside the CBI headquarters here in Lodhi Road on Sunday as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear at the agency's office in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case.

According to officials, security measures will also be heightened outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office located near Rouse Avenue Court. To prevent any trouble from AAP workers or supporters, an adequate number of barricades will be set up on the surrounding streets.

"We have put in place a comprehensive security arrangement, and as he is a Chief Minister, there will undoubtedly be tight security for his safety," said a senior police officer. The official further stated that over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure that no unpleasant incidents occur.

"Section 144 CrPC to be imposed in the area," said DCP (South) Chandan Chaudhary.

The CBI has summoned Kejriwal to its office at 11 a.m. to appear before the investigation team as a witness in the excise policy case, according to a notice issued by the CBI. It has been announced that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and all Delhi Cabinet Ministers will accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI for the first time in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, which allegedly caused losses to the Delhi government and benefitted a group of liquor traders. Kejriwal's name was mentioned in the second chargesheet filed before a Special ED Court on January 6 by the Enforcement Directorate.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dials Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, calls for Opposition unity