Bomb threats to Lady Shree Ram College, Tagore International School, police probe on

Two educational institutes - Lady Shree Ram College and Tagore International School in Delhi received bomb threat e-mails on Wednesday, prompting a dog squad and bomb disposal team to launch massive search operations.

Delhi Fire Services said, "We received two different bomb threat calls from Lady Shree Ram College (sic) at 11.40 am. Another bomb threat call was received from Tagore International School in East of Kailash area at 11.17 am."

He said teams were immediately rushed to the site, but nothing suspicious was found.

A dog squad and bomb disposal squad were part of the teams rushed to the spot, a police officer said.

Class 11 student from Bihar held for Kumbh Mela bomb threat

In another development, Uttar Pradesh Police detained a Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia district for allegedly threatening to bomb the Maha Kumbh Mela starting January 13 in Prayagraj. Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh), Rajesh Dwivedi on January 6, said the 17-year-old student, who was brought to Prayagraj on Sunday for questioning, has been sent to a remand home.

The accused allegedly created a fake Instagram profile in the name of one his classmates to settle a score, and posted provocative content from it, including a threat to kill 1,000 devotees at the Maha Kumbh, the SSP said.

Police took up the probe after filing a case at the Mela Kotwali police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

