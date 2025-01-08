Bomb threats to Lady Shree Ram College, Tagore International School, police probe on

Two educational institutes - Lady Shree Ram College and Tagore International School in Delhi received bomb threat e-mails on Wednesday, prompting a dog squad and bomb disposal team to launch massive search operations.
Delhi Fire Services said, "We received two different bomb threat calls from Lady Shree Ram College (sic) at 11.40 am. Another bomb threat call was received from Tagore International School in East of Kailash area at 11.17 am."
He said teams were immediately rushed to the site, but nothing suspicious was found.
A dog squad and bomb disposal squad were part of the teams rushed to the spot, a police officer said.
(With PTI inputs)
