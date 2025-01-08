Wednesday, January 08, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Bomb threats to Lady Shree Ram College, Tagore International School, police probe on

Bomb threats to Lady Shree Ram College, Tagore International School, police probe on

Recently, Delhi and other big cities in India saw a rise in hoax bomb threats. From schools and colleges to malls to airports, almost every important facility in the country received such threats which later turned out to be hoaxes. The police arrested several persons in these cases.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Jan 08, 2025 17:06 IST, Updated : Jan 08, 2025 17:20 IST
Representational picture
Image Source : X Representational picture

Two educational institutes - Lady Shree Ram College and Tagore International School in Delhi received bomb threat e-mails on Wednesday, prompting a dog squad and bomb disposal team to launch massive search operations.

Delhi Fire Services said, "We received two different bomb threat calls from Lady Shree Ram College (sic) at 11.40 am. Another bomb threat call was received from Tagore International School in East of Kailash area at 11.17 am."

He said teams were immediately rushed to the site, but nothing suspicious was found.

A dog squad and bomb disposal squad were part of the teams rushed to the spot, a police officer said.

Class 11 student from Bihar held for Kumbh Mela bomb threat

 
In another development, Uttar Pradesh Police detained a Class 11 student from Bihar's Purnia district for allegedly threatening to bomb the Maha Kumbh Mela starting January 13 in Prayagraj. Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh), Rajesh Dwivedi on January 6, said the 17-year-old student, who was brought to Prayagraj on Sunday for questioning, has been sent to a remand home.
 
The accused allegedly created a fake Instagram profile in the name of one his classmates to settle a score, and posted provocative content from it, including a threat to kill 1,000 devotees at the Maha Kumbh, the SSP said.
 
Police took up the probe after filing a case at the Mela Kotwali police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Ashok Gehlot, says 'you made it clear BJP is Congress' partner'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement