Delhi elections: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Ashok Gehlot, says 'you made it clear BJP is Congress' partner'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit back at Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot after he called AAP as 'vipaksh' (Opposition) at grand old party's poll event in Delhi, saying people believed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are fighting the elections together against AAP.

"Shri Gehlot ji. You made it clear that AAP is the opposition to Congress in Delhi. You remained silent on BJP. People also felt that AAP is the opposition for Congress and BJP is its partner. People also believed that BJP and Congress are fighting the elections together against AAP. Till now this cooperation between you two was secret. Today you have made it public. Thank you on behalf of the people of Delhi for this clarification," Kejriwal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot said the AAP is oppositon for Congress and the situation in Delhi has changed now. Congress is doing a better campaign and this time, the results will be different, he added.

"The chances of the Congress forming the government in Delhi are increasing. I believe this is also necessary for the country," senior Congress leader said.

Congress promises Rs 25 lakh health cover under 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana'

Meanwhile, the Congress on Wednesday promised a "Jeevan Raksha Yojana" for free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh if it is voted to power in Delhi.

He also highlighted that the proposed scheme reflected the party's commitment to addressing Delhi residents' healthcare needs.

The party's campaign slogan "Hogi Har Zarurat Puri, Congress Hai Zaroori" was prominently displayed during the announcement, highlighting the Congress' "promise" of ensuring essential services for all.

Gehlot said the proposed scheme aimed to provide comprehensive health coverage to families, covering medical expenses for critical illnesses, hospitalisations, and treatments.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Delhi Election 2025: Congress launches 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', promises Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover