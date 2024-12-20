Bomb threat at Dwarka Sector 23 DPS school: Search operation underway, classes shift online

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Police personnel conduct an investigation outside the school.

A bomb threat targeting the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka Sector 23 created panic on Friday. The threat was reportedly received via email late Thursday night, prompting swift action by the authorities.

The Delhi Fire Department informed the Delhi Police Control Room (PCR) about the email. A search operation was immediately launched at the school premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Recurring bomb threats in Delhi schools

This isn’t an isolated incident. On December 14, several schools, including DPS RK Puram, reported receiving bomb threat emails.

Details of past threats

Earlier on December 13, six schools across Delhi were targeted with bomb threat emails. The emails contained alarming messages about explosives allegedly planted on school premises and referenced secret dark web groups.