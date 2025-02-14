BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi takes to streets in Patparganj, warns encroachers to vacate govt land | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi in Patparganj.

Newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ravinder Singh Negi has hit the ground in his constituency Patparganj, inspecting areas where government land has allegedly been encroached upon. On Thursday, he visited the Khichripur Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Park, a site reportedly occupied for the last 12 years. Negi has issued a firm warning to the encroachers, asking them to vacate the premises within two to three days.

During the inspection, he confronted a man named Abdul Rahim and issued a stern warning. "Abdul bhai, I am explaining this to you politely right now. Pack up and vacate within two to three days, or else I will bring a JCB and get it cleared everything," Negi added.

What did BJP MLA say on encroachment?

Speaking to India TV, Negi alleged that the park's encroachment had taken place under the patronage of former MLA and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia. "This park has been under illegal occupation for 12 years, and it is time to reclaim public spaces," the BJP MLA added.

Nameplates outside stores

In addition to his anti-encroachment drive, Negi has also been leading a campaign urging shopkeepers to display nameplates outside their stores. When asked about this initiative, he said, "What’s wrong with putting up nameplates during the festive season? Why should anyone run a shop while hiding their identity?"

